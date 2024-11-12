MontVue Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

JPM opened at $239.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

