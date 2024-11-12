National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:GRT FY2025 Earnings

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.79.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
