National Bank Financial Forecasts Lower Earnings for Cameco

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CCJ. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

CCJ opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 274.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 317,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cameco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,113,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,171,000 after purchasing an additional 131,726 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cameco by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 857,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,971,000 after purchasing an additional 192,401 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

