NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTST. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NETSTREIT Price Performance
NYSE NTST opened at $16.10 on Thursday. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. NETSTREIT had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is -1,399.77%.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
