North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and traded as high as $39.47. North West shares last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 3,878 shares.

North West Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

