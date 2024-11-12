Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Boosted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE OXY opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.