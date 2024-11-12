Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $92,433,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $42,744,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after buying an additional 532,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

