Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Position Trimmed by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,348.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $2,462,470. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average is $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.