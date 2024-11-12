OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,315,339 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $3,880,250.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,420,994.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrea S. James purchased 33,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,315,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,880,250.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,420,994.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

