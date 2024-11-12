Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Buys C$40,284.50 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:OREGet Free Report) Director T. Sean Harvey bought 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$40,284.50.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

