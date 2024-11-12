Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,339,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 231,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.37 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $2,260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,014.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $2,260,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,014.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $247,635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,967,157.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,462,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,597,696 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

