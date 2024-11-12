PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PULS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 153.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,029,000 after acquiring an additional 174,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

