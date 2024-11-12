Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.
Rivian Automotive Trading Up 4.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after buying an additional 17,341,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 3,285,867 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,635,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after buying an additional 1,257,106 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after buying an additional 1,226,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
