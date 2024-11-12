Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 77,576 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 1,046.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,576 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of CSW Industrials worth $31,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,518.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSWI stock opened at $423.00 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.77 and a fifty-two week high of $425.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $306.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

