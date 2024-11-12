Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 185,101 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $34,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RB Global in the third quarter worth $204,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the third quarter worth $213,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the third quarter worth $237,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RB Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $256,650.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,841.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $1,485,898.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,263.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $256,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,841.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,681 shares of company stock worth $3,489,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:RBA opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.91. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

