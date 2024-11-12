Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,068 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Insight Enterprises worth $30,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 249.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $167.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

