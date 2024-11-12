Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 66,549 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $33,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $228.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $156.98 and a 12-month high of $230.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.54.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

