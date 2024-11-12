Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 66,549 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $33,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America
In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $228.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $156.98 and a 12-month high of $230.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.54.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.
About Reinsurance Group of America
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reinsurance Group of America
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.