Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,194,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 54,834 shares during the period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 981.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 799,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 725,789 shares in the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 679,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 576,259 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 355,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 135,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 1,210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 203,214 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.09. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

