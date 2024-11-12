Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 33,983 Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Clarus by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clarus by 16.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 88,694 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 35.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 528,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $170.32 million, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. Clarus had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. On average, analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at $16,505,884.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505,884.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,045,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,758.13. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

