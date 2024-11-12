Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $358.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.61 and its 200-day moving average is $356.55. The stock has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.28 and a 52-week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

