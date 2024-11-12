Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $279.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

