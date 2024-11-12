Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 21.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Down 8.7 %

Moderna stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

