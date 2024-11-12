ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.15 and traded as low as $21.38. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 7,980,576 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $3,771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $5,618,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at $2,392,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $441,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

