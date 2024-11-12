PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 186.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 291.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $298,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after buying an additional 117,946 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.6 %

PHM opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.