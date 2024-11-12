Q1 Earnings Forecast for DNLI Issued By B. Riley

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $31.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,107,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,495.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,495.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $870,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at $844,656.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

