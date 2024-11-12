Q3 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA Boosted by Roth Capital

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $92.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.42 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $122.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

