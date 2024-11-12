Q3 EPS Estimates for Under Armour Cut by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UAA. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

UAA opened at $9.58 on Monday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -319.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,665,000 after acquiring an additional 173,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 12.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,143 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,412,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 70,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 27.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 831,202 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 141,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

