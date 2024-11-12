Q3 EPS Forecast for Orion Energy Systems Lowered by Analyst

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OESX opened at $0.97 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

