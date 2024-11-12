QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 545,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

