QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $257,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 144.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 137,166.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 3.3 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $765.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.