QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,969 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,918,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.61 and a 52 week high of $173.25.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

