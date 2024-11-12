QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 403,807 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $5,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

