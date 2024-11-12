QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vipshop by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

