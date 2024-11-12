Quebecor FY2025 EPS Forecast Cut by National Bank Financial

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.31.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Quebecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

