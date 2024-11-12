Raymond James Has Pessimistic Outlook of WPM FY2025 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $61.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

