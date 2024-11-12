Reviewing Evergreen (EVGR) & The Competition

Institutional and Insider Ownership
69.3% of Evergreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Evergreen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Evergreen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Evergreen
|N/A
|-31.43%
|4.04%
|Evergreen Competitors
|-20.30%
|-43.48%
|-0.54%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Evergreen and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Evergreen
|N/A
|$3.67 million
|41.96
|Evergreen Competitors
|$1.02 billion
|$81.17 million
|64.10
Summary
Evergreen beats its peers on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
Evergreen Company Profile
Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
