Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier Sells 3,000 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.54, for a total value of C$112,632.90.

Guy Grenier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.98, for a total value of C$116,943.00.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$38.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.26. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$36.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.27.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$467.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.40 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company’s principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

