Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BILL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -260.12 and a beta of 1.59. BILL has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $87.05.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte bought 42,248 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,415.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 and sold 3,808 shares worth $209,866. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in BILL by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BILL by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.