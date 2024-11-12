Roth Capital Predicts Aurora Cannabis Q3 Earnings

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $262.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

