Roth Capital Predicts Aurora Cannabis Q3 Earnings

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $262.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.