Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,621 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

MAIN opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

