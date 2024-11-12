Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 47,852 T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1,832.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 96,115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,258,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

TDVG stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $446.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

