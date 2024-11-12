Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.33% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $353,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $666.87 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

