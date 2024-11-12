Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $225,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,460,000 after buying an additional 1,558,465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after acquiring an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3,973.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,934,000 after acquiring an additional 431,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $129.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $132.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,019. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,019. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,615. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

