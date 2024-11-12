Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.87 and a 1 year high of $193.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 153.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

