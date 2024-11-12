Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 30.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29.
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
