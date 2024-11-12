Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 30.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 target price (down from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

