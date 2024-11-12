Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.71 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $182.12 and a 52 week high of $222.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.37.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

