Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.77 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after buying an additional 7,317,531 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,954 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,951,000 after purchasing an additional 283,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,132,000 after purchasing an additional 324,887 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $211.50 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $154.41 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average of $194.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

