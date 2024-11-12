Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGEB. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGEB opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

