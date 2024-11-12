Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

