Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.89 Million Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,568 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,616 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,284,000 after buying an additional 1,016,246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,323,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,351,000 after acquiring an additional 359,838 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,771,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,814,000 after acquiring an additional 194,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,783 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

